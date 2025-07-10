Police Probe Attempted Murder After Shocking Road Rage Stabbing in Maitland

Police have registered an attempted murder case following a brutal road rage stabbing incident in Maitland. An attack that was captured on video and widely circulated on social media sparked public outrage.

The incident occurred on 26 June 2025, at approximately 15:30 at the corner of Canon Road and Voortrekker Road, when a 48-year-old man was allegedly stabbed eight times by an unidentified taxi driver.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed that SAPS became aware of the attack through a disturbing video clip shared online.

“On Wednesday, 9 July, a seasoned detective was assigned to investigate the incident. The victim was located in the hospital, and an affidavit was taken to initiate the case,” Van Wyk said.

“According to reports, the taxi driver of a white Toyota Quantum taxi started a fight following an argument, and the complainant fought back. The taxi driver managed to let the complainant fall and then took out a knife and stabbed the complainant eight times. The taxi driver is an unidentified male, short in length and chubby build.”

Van Wyk said that the injured man managed to drive himself to a Goodwood petrol station after the attack, where he regularly fills up. A petrol attendant assisted him and transported him to a nearby hospital. He underwent emergency surgery due to excessive blood loss.

“No visible number plates were captured in the video. The motive is believed to be road rage,” he added.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident, or the person who took the video clip, is kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Sergeant Donald Phutiyagae, on 079 894 1772 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.”

The victim’s sister took to social media to raise awareness and appeal to the public for assistance in identifying the taxi driver.

She explained: “The incident began after the taxi driver repeatedly drove recklessly, cutting my brother off and using his cell phone while driving. Unfortunately, this road rage incident escalated and ended with my brother being stabbed multiple times by the taxi driver and possibly the gaatjie. The driver then fled in the direction of Bellville.” “Alhamdulillah (All praise is due to God), he was discharged from the hospital on 1 July and is now recovering at home.”

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot