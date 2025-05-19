Police Launch Manhunt After Triple Murder in Parkwood

A manhunt is underway following a triple murder in Parkwood on Sunday night, 18 May. Three men, believed to be in their thirties and forties, were gunned down in a drive-by shooting, while a fourth victim sustained injuries.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the incident and said that investigations are ongoing.

“The victims were sitting outside a residence in Kiewiet Way, Parkwood, at approximately 19:50 when unknown suspects opened fire on them from a white vehicle. The suspects fled the scene immediately after the shooting. A fourth victim, aged 24, sustained injuries but declined medical assistance from emergency services at the scene,” said Traut.

The Grassy Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) has condemned the violence, urging residents to come forward with any information that could assist police in their investigation.

“We ask the community to come forward with any relevant information that will assist in bringing the perpetrators to booking,” said CPF chairperson Nicole Jacobus. “We also ask the community to not attack any of our uniformed staff as they carry out their daily duties in combatting crime within our community.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111.

