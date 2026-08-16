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Police launch manhunt after off-duty officer killed in Nyanga

Police have launched a manhunt after an off-duty police official was shot and killed in Nyanga on Saturday evening.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the official was a SAPS member attached to Gugulethu SAPS.

She says Nyanga police on patrol responded to reports of gunshots at around 10:20pm and found a crowd gathered in Hani Street.

“Reports indicate that Nyanga police on patrol responded to gunshots heard in the area at approximately 22:20 when they saw a crowd gathered in Hani Street. Upon arrival on the scene they discovered a male person lying on the road with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead on the scene.”

The motive for the shooting is being investigated by the DPCI. No arrests have been made.

SAPS management has conveyed its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased member.

Photo: SAPS/Online

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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