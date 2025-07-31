More VOCFM News

Police investigate the murder of a teen shot outside Mfuleni High School

Local authorities are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old student was killed outside a high school in the Mfuleni township on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk, officers responded to the shooting on Inkonjane Street Extension 3 shortly after school let out.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the body of a 17-year-old male lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and chest. The victim was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is part of the police investigation,” Van Wyk stated.

“Anyone with information about this tragic incident is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App. All information will be treated as highly confidential.”

