Police arrests two suspects for drugs worth 54.3 million in Goodwood

Police have confirmed the arrests of two foreign nationals—a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old man—in connection with a significant drug bust at a residence on Molteno Street in Goodwood. The total estimated street value of the seized drugs is R54.3 million. The suspects are expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court today.

According to SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, officers attached to Operation Restore acted on a tip-off and conducted a search and seizure operation at the property.

During the operation, officers discovered and seized six kilograms of heroin hidden in a cupboard in one of the rooms. The occupant, a Tanzanian national, was arrested and charged with dealing in heroin, valued at nearly R1 million.

The search continued into another bedroom, where police found 100 grams of heroin with an estimated value of R16,000. This led to the arrest of a Burundian national for drug possession.

While processing the suspects, officers received further intelligence about additional drugs concealed on the premises. A more extensive search revealed 145 kilograms of tik and 16 kilograms of heroin hidden in the roof of the house. The estimated value of this additional cache is R53.3 million—bringing the total haul to R54.3 million.

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

