Pensioners criticize grant increase amid rising costs

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Following Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s announcement on Wednesday that the old age and disability grants will increase by R130, pensioners have expressed their gratitude for the increase but stressed that it would not be enough to cover the rising cost of living and the 0.5% Value Added Tax (VAT) hike announced by the minister.

Speaking to VOC News, grant recipients voiced their frustration, describing the increase as inadequate.

“What can we do with this increase? I am not happy at all because they raise the amounts, while at the same time increasing everything else,” questioned a grant beneficiary.

“Ek is baie kwaad net om te dink ons lewe onder die broodlyn. Ek gebruik al my geld net vir kos en lig,” stated a recipient.

“I am devastated that this is seen as a good thing. How are we supposed to budget now, knowing everything else will go up? Government officials don’t even give their children the amount we get for pensions as pocket money,” added another beneficiary.

The minister also announced that child support grants would increase by R30 and foster care grants would increase by R70.

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot