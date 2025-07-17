Parliament committees call for an ad hoc committee to investigate Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwananzi’s allegations

By Rachel Mohamed

The Parliamentary Committees on Police and Justice have called for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations that criminal elements have infiltrated both the police force and the judiciary. Additionally, Parliament has requested access to the preliminary reports from the Judicial Commission of Inquiry concerning these same allegations to ensure proper oversight.

During a discussion on VOC News, Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Police, mentioned that the recent parliamentary discussions included a wide range of political parties. Presentations were made by both the Justice and Constitutional Development Committee and the Police Portfolio Committee.

“The members of this committee have agreed that an ad hoc committee would be the most effective platform for conducting this inquiry.”

Cameron stated. “The next step is to prepare a report that will be presented to the National Assembly next Wednesday. If the report is adopted, the ad hoc committee will be established to begin its work.”

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

