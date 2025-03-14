Parent Raises Alarm Over Bullying at Cape Flats High School

By Kouthar Sambo

A distressed parent has alerted VOC News to allegations of bullying at Heideveld High School, where her daughter is a student.

The Incident

According to the irate mother, the bullying originated from a WhatsApp group titled “Heideveld High’s Gossip,” created with the apparent intent to intimidate, torment, and harass learners.

“Someone created the WhatsApp channel anonymously. My daughter clicked on the link, not realizing she was joining the chat. That’s when the insults started. They accused her of creating the group, which she didn’t, and soon after, she began receiving violent threats from its members,” she explained.

She further shared that the ordeal severely impacted her daughter’s mental health.

“My daughter suffers from anxiety, and this incident sent her into a downward spiral. She was unable to attend school or write her exams, while the bullies continued as if nothing had happened. The school’s principal even told me that they could not guarantee my child’s safety—which is the last thing any parent wants to hear,” she added.

The Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) Response

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed that the school became aware of the situation on Monday, 10 March 2025, after learning that a group of learners had created the WhatsApp channel over the weekend.

“The school acted immediately to address the situation. However, they have been unable to identify the individuals responsible for creating the channel or posting offensive remarks. The incident has been reported to the police, and parents have been advised to file formal complaints so that the perpetrators can be identified. The school itself does not have the authority to do this on behalf of the victims,” stated the WCED.

Following police advice, the school held a meeting with all learners and parents believed to be involved in the group—whether as administrators or participants.

“The consequences of their actions were discussed, and the group was deleted,” the WCED clarified.

Preventative Measures and Support

The WCED stated that steps are being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future. During a follow-up meeting on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, parents agreed to address the issue with their children at home. In addition, the Safe Schools Programme will provide support to the school and introduce awareness initiatives on bullying, particularly cyberbullying.

To strengthen anti-bullying efforts, the WCED outlined the following measures:

“Abuse No More” Protocol – A set of guidelines for schools on handling abuse, including bullying, with steps on reporting incidents and supporting victims.

• Discipline Guidelines – Schools are required to follow structured disciplinary procedures for managing bullying.

• Codes of Conduct – Each school must enforce its Code of Conduct to address bullying cases effectively.

• National School Safety Framework – Developed by the Department of Basic Education and the Centre for Justice and Crime Prevention (CJCP), this framework includes training manuals and workbooks on tackling bullying.

• Anti-Bullying Policies – Schools are provided with a sample policy and must develop clear, communicated guidelines on bullying, its definition, and consequences for offenders.

What’s Next?

The WCED has encouraged the affected learner and her parents to provide more details about the perpetrators so that disciplinary action can be taken.

However, the mother remains dissatisfied with how the school has handled the matter and is determined to escalate her complaint.

“My child has been deeply affected, while the bullies go on as if nothing happened. I will not let this go. My daughter refuses to return to school and has already missed her exams,” she concluded.

*This is a developing story. VOC News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Photo: Pixabay