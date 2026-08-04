AI and remote work offer Gaza’s youth a lifeline amid conflict, says tech expert

Artificial intelligence (AI), digital skills and remote work are creating new opportunities for young people in Gaza to earn an income despite the ongoing conflict and widespread unemployment.

Speaking to VOC News, Data and Technology Executive Vukosi Sambo said the destruction of infrastructure and limited access to traditional employment have pushed unemployment in Gaza from about 22% to more than 80%, forcing many young people to seek work online.

Sambo said the growth of AI-related freelance work and remote employment has enabled many Palestinians to access international opportunities without leaving their communities.

“We are seeing opportunities from those digitally driven roles, particularly with the rise and investment around building AI capabilities. This gives opportunities to people in areas like Gaza to benefit from work from anywhere in the world,” he said.

He explained that many remote workers are earning in foreign currencies, providing some financial stability despite the region’s economic uncertainty. However, he cautioned that reliable internet access remains a major challenge.

“For all of this to work, people need connectivity and internet to be fairly reliable. The type of work they take on also needs to accommodate occasional disruptions,” Sambo said.

Sambo highlighted organisations such as Gaza Sky Geeks, Gaza Talents and Gigs for Gaza for helping young people develop digital skills and access payment platforms that make remote work possible. He described these initiatives as “green shoots” that have provided a much-needed lifeline while broader peace efforts remain essential.

Looking beyond Gaza, Sambo said the rise of AI and remote work reflects a global shift in employment. He argued that countries such as South Africa must focus not only on adopting new technologies but also on providing the leadership needed to integrate them effectively.

“The technology is readily available and fairly easy to build and integrate. The real challenge is leadership and strategic intent to ensure these technologies deliver value for everyone,” he said.

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