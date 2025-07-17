Over 30 states from around the world gathered in Bogotá, Colombia, to halt Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza on 15 and 16 July.

“The Bogotá conference will be remembered as a pivotal moment in history when states finally took a stand to do the right thing,” stated United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

According to a Bogotá conference statement, the Emergency Conference, co-chaired by Colombia and South Africa as part of The Hague Group, aims to translate international condemnation into coordinated legal and diplomatic action.

Additionally, Roshan Dadoo from the South African Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Coalition spoke to VOC News, mentioning that a total of 31 states will participate in this significant multilateral event.

