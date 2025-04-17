Outcomes of online admissions for 2026 can be expected from the end of May 2025

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said the outcomes of the online admissions for the 2026 academic year can be expected from the end of May 2025.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast Kerry Mauchline, spokesperson for the education MEC said parents must confirm acceptance timeously.

“We appeal to parents to accept placement the minute they receive the outcome. Annually parents prolong making a decision and it affects many other students who are either pending placements or who have been denied placement as schools are over-prescribed,” she added.

Mauchline further added that applications for all other grades can be done from the beginning of August.

“For those parents who want a transfer, those applications will start in August, however, it is important to note that late applications can still be done as the portal remains open, but we appeal to parents to apply as soon as possible,” she stressed.

