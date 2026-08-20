Operation Ubuntu Condemns Violent Clashes During Anti-Illegal Immigration March in Bellville

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The organising committee of Operation Ubuntu condemned in the strongest possible terms the bloody criminal acts of vigilante terror perpetrated yesterday in Cape Town by the March and March movement.

Chaos erupted in the Bellville CBD yesterday as an anti-illegal immigration march descended into violent clashes, looting and a heavy police response, with scenes of bloodied faces, tear gas and stun grenades as tensions between South African protesters and foreign nationals boiled over.

The protest, which started at the Bellville taxi rank and proceeded towards the police station, was organised by Concerned Citizens and joined by members of March and March and Operation Dudula.

In a statement, Operation Ubuntu says these events cannot be treated as an isolated breakdown in public order.

“They come amid escalating anti-immigration mobilisation in South Africa, repeated public confrontations involving people perceived to be foreign nationals, and growing attempts by private citizens and political formations to take immigration enforcement into their own hands. Reports from across the country show a clear pattern which was replicated in Cape Town yesterday,” said Operation Ubuntu in the statement.

The organisation has taken issue with the illegal raids of March and March arguing that the continued raids go against SAPS warnings and disrupt local communities.

“Weekly illegal raids where March and March members enter homes and businesses demanding ID documents, despite SAPS repeatedly warning they have NO legal authority to do so, assaults on residents labelled foreign, including breaking into houses and manhandling families in front of children, looting of shops and theft from immigrant-owned businesses, with traders forced to pay protection fees and close,” reads the statement.

Operation Ubuntu says numerous killings have occurred across the country, including Mossel Bay, during copycat anti-immigrant protests inspired by March and March.

“160 000 fellow sisters and brothers have been forced to flee the country. Today (Wednesday) in Cape Town we saw the same bloody logic. Bellville demonstrates the urgent need for strong prevention measures against xenophobic violence, organised vigilantism and private immigration enforcement. We therefore demand, immediate arrest of the perpetrators involved in yesterday’s criminal acts in Cape Town, immediate arrest and charging of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and the entire leadership of March and March for incitement to violence, intimidation, and violation of the Immigration Act, only immigration officers and SAPS are legally authorised to enforce immigration law. No private individual, group, political formations or community groups may do so, “ says the organisation.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Coalition Against Xenophobia has met with the Provincial Department of Health on Wednesday to express concerns about access and treatment of foreign nationals in healthcare facilities in the Western Cape.

“WCC-AX put a series of proposed solutions to the particular problems faced by foreign nationals, which the Department has agreed to consider and respond to. The Department agreed that discrimination in all forms is wrong and urged that any experiences of discrimination be reported. Meanwhile, there are hopes for collaboration between WCC-AX and the DOH on a public campaign to clarify the rights of refugees, migrants and asylum seekers,” says Roger Etkind, a member of the Western Cape Coalition Against Xenophobia.

Photo: Operation Ubuntu