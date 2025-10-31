More VOCFM News

NUMSA marches to Treasury over non-compliant security firms

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (NUMSA) marched to the National Treasury in Pretoria today. The union demands that the government cut ties with security companies violating collective agreements—including Modise Security, Mjayeli Security, Kya Guard Security, and Urban Ithuba Security.

Numsa’s national spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, argues that these companies have engaged in fraudulent activity and desires for the National Treasury to revoke their contracts and blacklist non-compliant companies.

“Security companies are defrauding workers by deducting money for medical insurance and pension funds but not paying it over to the service provider. This means that when workers have to claim, there are not enough funds or no funds at all. Numsa is taking this issue to the National Treasury because it has the power to revoke these contracts and blacklist companies that are failing to comply,” stated Hlubi-Majola.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

