More VOCFM News

NPA to Appeal Omotoso Acquittal Ruling at SCA

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it will approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) following the Gqeberha High Court’s dismissal of its application for clarification in the case of televangelist Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and his two co-accused were recently acquitted of 32 charges, including rape and human trafficking. The High Court ruled that the State must first file a formal appeal before it can seek clarity on the ruling.

NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the presiding judge, Irma Schoeman, misinterpreted case law in her judgment.

“In order for us to draft the questions of law for the appeal, we needed to identify factual findings that informed the decision to acquit the accused,” explained Mhaga.

He added that the NPA intends to ask the judge to reserve those questions of law for the SCA’s consideration before the end of the week.

VOC News 

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

