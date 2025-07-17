More VOCFM News

NPA to Appeal Bail Decision for Soldiers Accused of Killing Hawks Investigator

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed a notice of appeal at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court following the decision to grant bail to 12 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers accused of murdering Hawks Specialist Investigator, Lieutenant-Colonel Frans Mathipa.

The accused were each granted bail of R10,000.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the authority is now awaiting the official court transcript before proceeding with an application for leave to appeal directly to a High Court judge in chambers, in terms of section 65(A) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“We are currently waiting for the transcript, and once we receive it, we will be in a position to file our notice of application for leave to appeal to a judge in chambers.”

“If the judge grants the application, the defence will then have 10 days to file their opposing documents,” said Mjonondwane.

The matter has been postponed to 17 September.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

