Nkabane fired by President Ramaphosa following botching of SETA board appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa has removed Nobuhle Nkabane from her position as Minister of Higher Education. In her place, he has appointed Buti Manamela, who previously served as Deputy Minister in the same portfolio.

The decision follows mounting pressure from civil society organisations and political parties calling for Nkabane’s dismissal. At the centre of the controversy was her handling of the SETA board appointments, where she allegedly sought to install individuals with close ties to the ANC.

Speaking to VOC News, Lesiba Marakalala, Deputy Secretary General of the South African Students Federation, welcomed the President’s move and criticised Nkabane’s lack of urgency in addressing issues within the department.

“We actually welcome the decision by the President. Even though he took a bit of time to make that decision, we welcome the decision because we believe that the minister was not serious about resolving challenges even when we attempted to reach out to her and her office,“ said Marakalala.

Nkabane also came under fire for her apparent disregard for parliamentary oversight. Just a week before her removal, she failed to appear before Parliament to account for the SETA appointments.

According to Marakalala, this reflected her overall attitude toward accountability and public service.

“The level of demeanour and unwillingness to be answerable to the portfolio committee tells you her lack of understanding of the sector and the importance of her being held accountable. As a result, the South African Student Federation has come out clearly to indicate that the (former) minister does not take her work seriously,” he added.