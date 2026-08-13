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New Hope in Fight Against Cervical Cancer

South Africa is working towards the World Health Organisation’s goal of eliminating cervical cancer, with 2030 set as a key milestone. The H.E.A.T Foundation is introducing clinically proven electro-hypothermia technology into public hospitals as an additional treatment alongside chemotherapy and radiation.

H.E.A.T Foundation founder Dr Carrie Minaar says the initiative forms part of broader efforts to reduce cervical cancer.
“The goal is to set in place certain things which will eventually eliminate cervical cancer, and to have these things in place by 2030,” said Minaar.

She explains that the global strategy is built around the “90-70-90” targets: vaccinating 90% of girls against HPV by age 15, ensuring 70% of women have access to cervical cancer screening twice in their lifetime, and providing 90% of women with precancerous or cancerous lesions access to appropriate treatment.

Minaar stated that achieving these three targets will be critical to eliminating the disease in the future.

“If we can get those three done by 2030, those three pillars will ensure the future elimination of cervical cancer,” she stated.
The foundation said the new treatment approach could help strengthen access to innovative cancer care within the public healthcare system.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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