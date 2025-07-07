New ECD Centre Opens in Parkwood

With early childhood development (ECD) receiving growing attention in South Africa, Ukukhulisa Development has officially launched its latest ECD centre at Masjidus Sabr in Parkwood. The initiative aims to offer quality education at reduced costs, making it more accessible to parents in under-resourced communities.

Chairperson Osman Sahib explained that Ukukhulisa, meaning ‘development’ or ‘growth’, was founded in 2011 with a mission to uplift disadvantaged areas, especially within the Western Cape. “We were inspired to focus on places like Khayelitsha and across the Cape Flats, where communities often lack access to quality early education. Our goal is to bring meaningful change by investing in young children,” said Sahib.

He noted that the Parkwood facility is the sixth centre opened by the organisation. “We’ve already established ECD centres in Belgravia, Lansdowne, and Flamingo. In addition, we have schools in Khayelitsha and Lower Crossroads. Parkwood is our latest milestone in this journey,” he added.

Ukukhulisa Development continues to focus on community-driven solutions to promote education, growth, and long-term development for South Africa’s youngest citizens.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay