More VOCFM News

NERSA Moves to Strengthen Regulatory Framework with New Electricity Trading Rules

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) has reaffirmed its statutory mandate to regulate and oversee the electricity supply industry, announcing the development of new electricity trading rules aimed at fostering a fair and balanced energy market.

Acting spokesperson Poppie Mahlangu explained that NERSA’s legislative authority enables it to promulgate rules covering a broad range of areas, including tariff determinations, network charges, and other regulatory frameworks critical to the sector’s efficient functioning.

“NERSA is formulating electricity trading rules, including important export trading rules under section 35 of the Electricity Regulation Act. These rules are designed to create a fair and balanced framework for electricity traders while supporting the structure and growth of the electricity supply industry,” Mahlangu said.

The move comes amid growing calls for increased transparency and regulation in South Africa’s electricity market, especially as independent power producers and private traders seek greater participation.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

