NEHAWU: “The NHI Bill ensures that the government fulfills its constitutional obligation, in particular Section 27 of the Constitution”

By Kouthar Sambo

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s petition to the Constitutional Court in an application for leave to appeal a High Court judgment over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, a recent report noted that Ramaphosa stated that access to a record revealing what influenced his decision to sign the NHI Bill into law is a “matter of privilege.”

Speaking VOC’s PM Drive show, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union’s (NEHAWU) Barry Mitchell said this has been a highly contentious issue since the NHI Bill seeks to “dismantle a highly unequal health system.”

“The NHI Bill ensures that the government fulfills its constitutional obligation, in particular Section 27 of the Constitution, which details the right to health care, food, water, and social security,” remarked Mitchell.

Photo: QudsNen/X