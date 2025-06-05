More VOCFM News

NEHAWU: “The NHI Bill ensures that the government fulfills its constitutional obligation, in particular Section 27 of the Constitution”

By Kouthar Sambo

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s petition to the Constitutional Court in an application for leave to appeal a High Court judgment over the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, a recent report noted that Ramaphosa stated that access to a record revealing what influenced his decision to sign the NHI Bill into law is a “matter of privilege.”

Speaking VOC’s PM Drive show, the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers Union’s (NEHAWU) Barry Mitchell said this has been a highly contentious issue since the NHI Bill seeks to “dismantle a highly unequal health system.”

“The NHI Bill ensures that the government fulfills its constitutional obligation, in particular Section 27 of the Constitution, which details the right to health care, food, water, and social security,” remarked Mitchell.

*Listen further as he delves into details on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X

 

 

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app