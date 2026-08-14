NCC Leader Accuses Parliament of Defamation

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams says he does not understand why he was arrested instead of being asked to provide a warning statement. Adams appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal, where he faces charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice, linked to alleged interference in police investigations.

The matter was postponed to 11 September. Adams is also expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission next week.

Adams has accused Parliament of becoming involved in disputes surrounding his parliamentary laptop, which he claimed affected his ability to respond to the commission.

“There’s a commission that was formed to investigate this. I’ve presented the evidence to the commission. Hopefully the country will understand why these people are doing this,” Adams said.

He further accused Parliament of not being truthful about correspondence relating to the matter, arguing that there is a paper trail showing emails sent to the Speaker.

Adams also said he intends to take legal action against Parliament for alleged defamation.

This follows Parliament stating that its records do not support Adams’ claim that persistent laptop problems prevented him from responding to the Madlanga Commission. Parliament also said Adams had access to other devices to perform his parliamentary duties.

Adams disputes this, saying he has evidence to support his claims.

“Parliament has found itself wrong because we sent those emails; we have the proof of the emails,” he said.

Adams said Parliament’s statements amounted to an accusation that he had lied.

“Parliament has defamed me. We hope the media will publish the proof, the same way that they published Parliament’s lies,” he said.

Adams maintains that he will support his claims with documentary evidence when he appears before the Madlanga Commission.

“Whatever we’re going to say at Madlanga, we’re gonna back it up with hard copy,” he said.

VOC News



Photo: Parliament/Facebook