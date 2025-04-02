Nationwide Protests Demand Justice for Raped 7-Year-Old

A nationwide march continues Wednesday as South Africans demand justice for a seven-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at an Eastern Cape school. Thousands gathered outside provincial education offices on Tuesday to submit memorandums, amplifying calls for a swift investigation and accountability.

Three suspects have been identified. The child’s mother alleges the assault took place on school grounds in 2024.

The case has sparked national outrage, intensifying concerns over child safety in schools. Allegations suggest that Bergview College attempted to cover up the incident by offering the child’s family a transfer letter instead of pursuing legal action.

Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube responded to public outcry by calling for an investigation and demanding accountability from the Eastern Cape Department of Education. In response, the department has announced the deregistration of Bergview College for failing to provide a safe learning environment.

Activists Speak Out

Among the organizations participating in the march is the Help a Girl Campaign. The campaign’s ambassador, Masake Maleka, voiced her deep distress over the incident.

“It is deeply disheartening to think that such an act is even possible. The fact that we are marching for a little girl who has been stripped of her innocence is devastating. The act itself is horrifying and knowing that those responsible are witnessing these protests makes you question our collective conscience as a society,” Maleka said.

The Psychological Toll of Sexual Violence

Speaking on the psychological impact of sexual violence on children, The Teddy Bear Foundation’s Clinical Director, Shaheda Omar, emphasized how such trauma affects a child’s well-being.

“While it is difficult to predict the long-term effects, we often see drastic personality changes in children who have experienced sexual violence. A once lively and outgoing child may suddenly become withdrawn, isolating themselves and avoiding activities they once enjoyed,” Omar explained.

She added that long-term effects could include symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), such as hypervigilance, frequent flashbacks, and avoidance of people or places associated with the trauma. Omar underscored the importance of recognizing behavioral changes as potential indicators of abuse.

“Some children disclose abuse immediately, while others remain silent. It is crucial to identify signs of distress and ensure they receive urgent mental health support. Within school settings, educators must be equipped to recognize symptoms of abuse, manage referrals, follow reporting protocols, and adhere to relevant legislation,” she said.

Calls for Systemic Change

As protests continue, South Africans are demanding concrete measures to prevent further cases of child abuse in schools. Activists insist on stricter policies, thorough vetting of school staff, and harsher penalties for perpetrators to ensure the safety of children.

VOC News

Photo: Saawmiet Moos