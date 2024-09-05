National Wills Week highlights the importance of estate planning

By Ragheema Mclean

National Wills Week, introduced by The Law Society of South Africa several years ago, was established to help more South Africans draft their last will and testament, addressing the alarming statistic that 7 out of 10 adult South Africans die without a valid will.

However, with increasing support from the legal industry, awareness on wills week has grown highlighting the critical importance of having a will and the consequences of passing away without one.

This year, National Wills Week will take place from 16 to 20 September, offering the public a valuable opportunity to receive free advice and will drafting services from participating attorneys.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Natheefah Abrahams, an Attorney and Conveyancer at Colyn and Associates explained that wills week serves as a timely reminder for South Africans to prioritize this essential aspect of financial planning and safeguard their legacy for the future.

“This is the time that attorneys will assist the public by giving free advice regarding their estate and drafting a will. Usually, attorneys charge a fee if you had done it outside of Wills Week.” “As everyone knows, your will is a document that will state what should happen once you’ve passed away; it’s basically the last wishes that you have.”

She outlined that a will specifies the distribution of assets such as property, vehicles, money, and personal belongings.

Abrahams explained that without a will, the South African Intestate Succession Act determines the distribution of assets, which prioritizes immediate family members but leaves no room for the deceased to dictate who inherits specific items or portions.

“This can often cause animosity amongst family members, as without a will, the distribution follows the legal rules of the succession act, and what the deceased might have promised won’t matter,” Abrahams noted.

For assistance with estate planning or drafting a will during Wills Week, contact Colyn and Associates at 021 100 4189 or Nadia Moses Real Estate at 021 205 0323.

