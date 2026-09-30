Madlanga Commission to hold in-camera hearings ahead of November public hearings

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry will hold in-camera hearings over the next two weeks as it continues investigating criminality, political interference and corruption in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels says the hearings will focus on evidence that cannot be made public because of ongoing investigations or the confidential nature of the information.

“Starting in the week of 5 October 2026, the Commission will sit in-camera to hear evidence which is not suitable for airing publicly due to ongoing investigations and/or the confidential nature of the material,” Michaels said.

The Commission will not sit on Friday, 2 October due to prior commitments. It will also hold a two-day seminar in October to prepare for the drafting of its final report.

Public hearings will resume on 9 November, following the local government elections scheduled for 4 November. The Commission says media coverage and livestreaming will be difficult in the period immediately before and after the elections.

The remaining hearings for 2026 will focus on completing Phase Two, including testimony from Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, before Phase Three begins with Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi returning to the witness stand.

The Commission is expected to focus on drafting its final report during December and January, with the report due to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 January 2027.

The Commission has also stopped accepting new submissions through its hotline and other platforms, although information relating to matters already under investigation will still be considered.

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