National Assembly agrees to establish an ad hoc committee to probe Mkhwanazi’s allegations

The National Assembly has approved the joint report from the Portfolio Committees on Police, Justice, and Constitutional Development. The report recommends the establishment of an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The committee is expected to complete its investigation within 90 days.

Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of Parliament’s Police Committee, stated that they have identified several crucial areas of concern that the ad hoc committee should thoroughly examine.

These areas include:

1. Investigating the allegedly unlawful disbanding of the political killings task team and the handling of related case dockets.

2. Addressing allegations of political interference within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

3. Looking into suspected irregular appointments and procurement linked to senior officers.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay