African Mirror: Nambian President champions economic growth and women’s leadership in the country

Namibia’s President, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has vowed to steer the country toward economic prosperity by reducing reliance on natural resources, promoting diversification, and creating more employment opportunities.

Speaking on NewsBeat, Dr. Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme and Convener of the Africa Policy Circle (APC), said Namibia is well-positioned to achieve the goals set by its new president, thanks to the country’s manageable economic size and strategic location.

“Namibia has a better chance of reaching its developmental goals compared to larger nations,” said Kariuki.

He also highlighted the country’s efforts to reshape Africa’s political narrative by increasing women’s participation in leadership.

“They are creating more space for women in politics—leaders like Nandi-Ndaitwah—who can drive socio-economic development not only in their own countries but across the continent.”

Kariuki added that her leadership marks a pivotal moment for women’s political representation in Africa.

“She has all the right conditions for national development and advancing women in leadership. But, as with any leadership role, there is a balance between opportunities and challenges.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: X/ @NamPresidency