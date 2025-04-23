More VOCFM News

Muslim community mourns death of prominent figure in community

The Muslim community is mourning the passing of Sheikh Shakir Achmat, a founding member of Voice of the Cape Radio, Imam of the Vredenburg Masjid, and respected educator in the areas of Vredenburg and Paarl.

Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels described him as one of the greatest Imams of our time—someone who consistently prioritized the needs of the community above all else.

“This is one of the saddest days, as we have lost a great leader of Cape Town—an Imam devoted to his people who dedicated his life to serving the community. He was selfless and played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of VOC. May Allah reward him abundantly and reunite him with his loved ones in Jannah, Insha Allah,” he said.

The Janaazah is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM this afternoon at the Owal Masjid in Belhar.

