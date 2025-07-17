More VOCFM News

Mpox Vaccination Drive Launched Amid Rising Cases

The Department of Health has officially launched a nationwide vaccination drive as the number of mpox cases continues to rise across South Africa.

Health authorities have confirmed two new laboratory-confirmed cases — one in Gauteng and another in the Western Cape — bringing the cumulative total of confirmed cases to ten.

Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says the country has received approximately 10,500 doses of the Imvanex mpox vaccine, donated by the Africa Centres for Disease Control.

“Vaccination helps to control the spread of this preventable and manageable disease,” said Mohale. “Priority will be given to individuals at higher risk, including those who have been in close contact with confirmed cases.”

The department is urging the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspected symptoms to their nearest health facility.

