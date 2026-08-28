Mowbray Muslim Cemetery Board Election Concludes as New Board Formation Begins

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The Mowbray Muslim Cemetery Board election has concluded, with the 11 elected candidates now confirmed. The election was overseen by a court-appointed Independent Panel following a lengthy legal dispute over the governance of the cemetery.

With the election process now complete, attention turns to the establishment of the new board and the steps needed to strengthen its governance and administration.

Chairperson of the Panel of Independent Convenors and Electoral Officers, Igshaan Higgins, said the 11 elected candidates must now meet to elect the board’s leadership.

“Now they need to convene the 11 candidates, and then amongst themselves they need to select the chairperson, a deputy chair, and a treasurer,” said Higgins.

He stated there is also significant work ahead, including reviewing the cemetery’s finances and governance structures.

Higgins said the new board may need to conduct an audit to ensure it begins its term with a clear financial position. He also believes the cemetery’s governing documents require review, including its constitution, which dates back to 1948.

“The 1948 constitution is, I think, a bit archaic and needs revision,” he said.

Higgins also believes the election process could serve as a precedent for other Muslim organisations facing governance disputes.

“If people are fighting in an organization, the best remedy is to have an election,” he said.

He argues that people directly affected by an organisation’s decisions should have a say in choosing those who represent them.

Higgins said the judgment by Judge Gayaat Da Silva-Salie provides important guidance on governance within Muslim institutions.

He said the Mowbray election demonstrates how transparent and inclusive elections can provide a pathway towards resolving internal disputes and establishing accountable leadership.

The successful candidates are :

Faizal Sayed

Shameemah Salie

Mogamat Ameen Schroeder

Sh. Riad Fataar

Yusuf Khan Dalwai

Sh. Muhammed West

Ayub Mohamed

Yaseen George

Mohamed Majedi Bassier

Faizel Bassier

Muhammad Aadil Bassier

Photo: VOCfm