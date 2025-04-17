More VOCFM News

Motorists urged to stay safe this Easter weekend

As motorists prepare for the Easter long weekend, an increase in traffic volumes on all major freeways can be expected. Many organisations are calling for motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads, as traffic officials warn that an increase in road fatalities is reported over the Easter weekend.

While traffic law enforcement is enhanced over this weekend, many road users continue to disobey the rules of the road and put both their safety and that of others at risk.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning, Eleanor Mavimbela, the Automobile Association spokesperson said one of the leading contributors to fatal incidents is drunk driving.

“We urge motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, this is extremely dangerous and should be avoided. It is very important for motorists to have their vehicle checked out for roadworthiness before going on any long trip. It is also important to note that a tired driver is dangerous, as dangerous as a drunk driver,” she stressed.

Listen to the full audio below:

