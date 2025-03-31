MMAWUSA Gains Official Trade Union Recognition

The Metal Mining and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (MMAWUSA) has officially been recognized as a registered trade union, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to advocate for workers’ rights. This achievement follows a rigorous registration process, overcoming multiple challenges to meet the necessary compliance standards.

MMAWUSA representative Ruth Ntlokotsi reflected on the union’s journey, stating, “MMAWUSA was officially registered on 17 March 2025, following numerous attempts. We applied twice, as the process of registering a new union is very cumbersome due to the strict compliance requirements.”

MMAWUSA was formed by workers who were expelled from another trade union after raising concerns about government-related issues. According to Ntlokotsi, these members felt marginalized and decided to create a union that truly represented their interests.

“Treatment was no longer the same in that trade union. Workers were treated unfairly regardless of who they were. Facing challenges and marginalization in many workplaces, they decided to form their own trade union—MMAWUSA.”

With its official registration, MMAWUSA aims to strengthen the labour movement and improve working conditions for its members.

Listen to the full interview below:

