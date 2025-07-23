MK Party Tables No Confidence Motion Against Ramaphosa

The MK Party has formally submitted a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Speaker of Parliament. The move is in line with Section 102(2) of the Constitution and Rule 129 of the National Assembly.

The party argues that South Africa has significantly declined under Ramaphosa’s leadership, citing economic deterioration and governance failures. A key concern is the president’s handling of serious allegations involving KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, which the party sees as further evidence of what it calls his “incompetence.”

Speaking to VOC News, Professor Koos Malan, a constitutional law expert at the University of Pretoria, weighed in on the significance of the motion.

“When dealing with things such as motions of no confidence, you are dealing with the very centre of political events,” he said. “If one reads the motivation the MK Party is advancing for its motion, that is really high politics at its centre, namely, allegations that the president and the government under his leadership have failed in all material respects.”

The motion not only critiques the current Government of National Unity but also extends its criticisms to Ramaphosa’s entire presidency since 2018.

