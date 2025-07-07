Mitchells Plain Imāmat Council Demands End to Gang Violence

The Imāmat Council of Mitchells Plain (ICOMP) has strongly condemned the recent surge in gang violence gripping the Cape Flats, which has left residents traumatised and communities under siege.

ICOMP expressed deep concern over the wave of deadly shootings in Mitchells Plain and surrounding areas, calling for urgent intervention from law enforcement and local authorities.

“Over the past days, we have witnessed a troubling surge in gang shootings, resulting in the tragic loss of many lives, including innocent men, women, and even children,” the statement read.

“These senseless acts of violence are not only tearing apart families but poisoning the spirit of our neighborhoods and instilling fear in the hearts of our people.”

The council reaffirmed its commitment to peacebuilding and counselling and called on religious and civil society organisations to unite in the fight against violence.

Between 3 and 6 July, at least nine people were killed and several others wounded in gang-related shootings in Mitchells Plain.

In the most recent attack, two men aged 21 and 23 were gunned down at the corner of Cadillac and Riley Streets in Beacon Valley on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the motive was gang-related.

“According to reports, a red Toyota Corolla (bubble shape) and a VW Polo with unidentified suspects pulled up in the area. The occupants began shooting at the victims who were standing in the street. Both were declared deceased at the scene. The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested,” he said.

Mitchells Plain CPF Chairperson Norman Jantjies said poor police investigations were enabling criminals to evade justice.

“We refuse to accept gang violence as a norm in our community. The bloodshed must end, and those responsible must face justice. We call on every resident of Mitchells Plain to support these initiatives and demand action from those in power.”

As part of a recent multi-disciplinary operation, police arrested 21 suspects in Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, and Portlands over the weekend. Authorities also raided 43 suspected gang houses in response to the violence.

Police confirmed that additional suspects are being sought and that those arrested will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 July.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile