Mitchell’s Moslem Butchery launches internal investigation

The case against a 53-year-old man who allegedly pranked a minor into consuming acid at Mitchell’s Moslem Butchery in Mitchell’s Plain has been postponed to 12 August 2025.

The suspect, charged with attempted murder, was granted bail of R1,000 on Thursday at the Mitchell’s Plain High Court.

Mitchell’s Moslem Butchery confirmed that internal investigations are underway.

“This is a matter before the courts, and while we will do all we can to supports the South African Police Services (SAPS), we are conducting our own investigations and we want to make it very clear that we remain committed to our staff, customers and the community. Despite this, our operations continue as per normal, providing you with the highest quality and service.”

 

 

 

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

