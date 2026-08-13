Missing Children SA Warns Children Remain Most Vulnerable to Human Trafficking

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Criminologist and the National Coordinator at Missing Children SA, Bianca Van Aswegen, says children are most vulnerable in the society and when it comes to human trafficking. The comment comes after a Cape Town family was caught allegedly selling their 11-year-old daughter for a measly R100 in the Masincedane informal settlement in Strandfontein.

Van Aswegen says family members, friends and community members are involved in the cases of human trafficking.

“We have seen in situations where poverty comes into play, especially after lockdown; this is something that has increased in our country. People are doing it out of desperation, poverty, job loss and circumstances they find themselves in, but a child should never be a victim of something like that. Even if the circumstances around your situation put you in the situation, the child should never be a victim of human trafficking or child exploitation,” said Van Aswegen.

Western Cape MEC for Social Development, Jaco Londt, has confirmed that his office was aware of the matter and is cooperating with the police’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit’s investigation.

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