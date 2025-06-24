More VOCFM News

Minor succumbs to injuries in Kayamandi blaze

An eight-year-old child has tragically lost their life following a devastating fire that tore through the Zone O Informal Settlement in Kayamandi on Monday.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene after the blaze rapidly spread through several informal structures, causing extensive damage and displacing numerous families. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before managing to bring the fire under control.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson, Ali Sably, confirmed that another person has been hospitalised and is currently in critical condition.

“The child’s grandmother has been taken to a nearby facility. A total of 43 structures were destroyed, leaving 125 people displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian support,” Sably said.

He added that mop-up operations will be conducted on Wednesday morning.

“Assistance will include the provision of hot meals, 5-litre bottled water, hygiene packs, baby care packs, and blankets. This tragedy comes as the Western Cape braces for a new cold front expected to hit from Wednesday,” he added.

 

Image: GOTG

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

