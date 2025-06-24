Minister of Education under increased pressure to explain BELA Act guidelines

Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube is facing mounting pressure to clarify the recently introduced guidelines linked to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act. Several trade unions, including NAPTOSA and SADTU, have voiced opposition to the guidelines, while Parliament’s Select Committee on Education has also called for greater clarity.

The minister introduced the guidelines alongside the BELA Act, asserting that they would support the Act’s rollout by advising on implementation across the nine provinces.

Speaking on VOC’s airwaves, Professor Michael Le Cordeur, Chair of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Stellenbosch University, said the guidelines have sown confusion among both trade unions and Parliament’s select committee, particularly because they address matters not previously discussed.

“The problem I think we’re having here is that there is a misunderstanding between the regulations, which are actually clarifying the process on how to implement the BELA Act, and the guidelines the minister has now proclaimed, which touch on new things, a few new additions, and that is exactly the cause of unhappiness for unions and the parliamentary committee,” stated Le Cordeur.

He further argued that the lack of clarity is negatively impacting Grade R institutions, as the BELA Act formally incorporates Grade R into the basic education system. Without clear guidelines, thousands of these institutions are in a state of uncertainty—expected to prepare for the Act’s implementation without knowing how to proceed.

“For Grade R to be implemented, we need guidelines because I am aware that schools are already sending out letters informing parents to apply for Grade R for next year. Those applications are coming into schools, and those schools needed those guidelines yesterday,” added Le Cordeur.