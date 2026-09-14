ANC candidate list dispute heads to Electoral Court

The Electoral Commission says the ANC must take responsibility for failing to submit its candidate lists on time for six municipalities.

The ANC has told the Electoral Court that candidate information was captured and uploaded before the deadline, but technical problems prevented the final submissions from being completed.

Political analyst Sanet Solomon says the dispute could have implications for the ANC ahead of the Local Government Elections.

“I think one of the key challenges that we are seeing is the ANC’s inability to keep to a deadline. We know that they’ve said that, obviously they had a problem with the fact that uploading a candidate list is not just uploading. It’s uploading, capturing, saving documents, etc. And I think that there was an underestimation in terms of how much time you actually need to complete the process. And we know that in the run-up to the uploading or the deadline.”

The Electoral Court will now consider the ANC’s challenge, with the outcome potentially affecting the party’s participation in the affected municipalities.

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