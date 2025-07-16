Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni delivers on the State Security Agency Department’s Post Budget Vote 2025/26

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, announced that the government is finalising a new Cybersecurity Bill aimed at strengthening defences against online threats. She stated that this bill will follow the completion of the national cybersecurity strategy, which emphasises improving digital safety, raising public awareness, and protecting critical infrastructure.

Ntshavheni also mentioned that the legislation will outline the government’s response to cyberattacks, data breaches, and the misuse of emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies.

“We are finalising consultations on the cybersecurity strategy, which includes raising awareness among South Africans about the cybersecurity crisis and their responsibilities in ensuring cybersecurity in the country. We are committed to establishing a Cybersecurity Bill that will help make South Africa a cyber-secure nation,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay