Mfuleni Masjid continues to call for assistance following the devastating fire that burned the mosque.

By Rachel Mohamed

The Mfuleni community is actively seeking assistance following a devastating fire that struck the local mosque earlier this month. The fire consumed the mosque, community centre, feeding scheme, and the imam’s home, prompting the community to request help.

In an interview with VOC News, Igshaan Higgins, an attorney and spokesperson for the mosque, shared that preparations for rebuilding are underway. Initially, they had not realised the need to remove the rubble first. However, after confirming that all the debris had been cleared, he stated that, insha’Allah, the ablution facilities will be rebuilt sometime this week.

“At first, we thought we could rebuild on the existing bricks. However, when the builders arrived yesterday, they found that the building was in a deteriorated state due to the fire. It was crumbling, so it needs to be completely demolished and rebuilt. This includes the ablution block, which contains the wudu area, toilets, and a shower.”

Higgins also noted that progress is being made with two shipping containers, as previously reported. They had to modify the containers to create a single facility, which will serve as the mosque. This new space will accommodate up to 100 worshippers during prayers.

