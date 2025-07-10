Mfuleni Community Devastated After Blaze Destroys Mosque, Community Centre and Homes

A devastating fire tore through parts of the Mfuleni community early on Wednesday morning, destroying several vital community structures, including the Mfuleni Masjid, Community Centre, feeding scheme, and the Imam’s home.

Spokesperson for the mosque, Isghaan Higgins, described the incident as a heartbreaking loss, with the community now urgently appealing for assistance to rebuild what was lost.

“Tragically, the fire spread rapidly, leaving nothing behind. The Masjid, the Community Centre, the feeding scheme, and Imam Muneer’s home have all been reduced to ashes,” he said.

“Alhamdulillah (All praise is due to God), Imam Muneer and his family escaped unharmed, but they have lost everything — including essential documents, clothing, appliances, furniture, food, money, and irreplaceable memories.”

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported, although the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

“At around 06:00, we were notified of structures alight in T Tokwana Street, Mfuleni, on Wednesday, the 9th of July 2025. Several crews from various Fire Stations were on scene, including the IMT Type 4, as the number of resources necessitated such a response,” said Carelse.

“By 10:20, Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that destroyed two double-storey informal structures used as a church and a shop. In addition, two formal single-storey dwellings also sustained fire damage.”

The Mfuleni community is appealing to the public for support as they begin the process of recovery. Donations of any kind will be appreciated, including:

• Financial contributions

• Building materials

• Clothing

• Dry foods

• Labour and rebuilding support

• Furniture and household essentials

For donations or further information, please contact: Igshaan Higgins at 082 336 3778 or Baadier Gamieldien at 072 099 0960.

VOC News

Video: Supplied