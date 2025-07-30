Mental Health in the Workplace Under the Spotlight as Support Remains Lacking

Managing mental health in the workplace is more critical than ever, as employees in South Africa face increasing workloads, extended hours, and constant performance expectations.

A recent VOC News poll has shed light on the concerning state of workplace mental health, revealing that one in three respondents say their workplaces offer no mental health support at all.

Another 26.7% rated their employer’s efforts as poor, while the same percentage said some support was available, but more was needed. Only 13.3% of respondents felt their workplaces provided good mental health support.

Industrial Psychologist Muhammad Ali Kathree said that one of the earliest and most obvious signs of mental health strain in the workplace is a noticeable drop in productivity.

“The decrease in productivity is a big one. For example, if someone frequently complains of headaches or shows signs of ongoing fatigue, what some call a ‘walking-in headache’, it shouldn’t just be brushed off as a bad day,” Kathree explained.

“If it persists, it’s time for a one-on-one check-in.”

He stressed the importance of understanding behavioural changes before jumping to disciplinary measures.

“Arriving late, missing deadlines, these are often signs of deeper mental health struggles. Too often, companies hand out warnings without asking what’s going on. Regular check-ins should go beyond performance reviews — they should focus on the individual.”

Listen to the full interview with Ali below:

Meanwhile, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, Project Manager for Education at the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG), said that the mental health crisis in the workplace is reaching a breaking point.

“While we’re seeing growing awareness and some policy progress, the reality is that many workplaces still do not openly discuss or support mental health,” said Parbhoo-Seetha.

“Stress, burnout, anxiety, and depression are still being widely reported across sectors, and these issues have only worsened due to the pandemic, economic instability, and increased job pressures.”

She emphasised that mental health should not be treated as a luxury.

“It’s a necessity. Far too often, we treat mental well-being as optional. But the reality is that a mentally unwell workforce cannot function optimally, and both employers and employees suffer the consequences.”

Listen to the full interview with Roshni below:

With many South Africans still struggling to maintain a balance between personal well-being and professional demands, experts say now is the time for employers to create safer, more supportive work environments.

Follow the VOC WhatsApp channel for more community polls and updates.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels