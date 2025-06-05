McKenzies criticized for absenteeism from parliamentary meetings

By Daanyaal Matthews

Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie has come under scrutiny following his noted history of truancy in regard to meetings with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, and Culture.

The minister came under criticism when he failed to appear at a meeting with the heads of the South African Football Association (SAFA) the South African Sports Confederation and the Olympic Committee to discuss financial matters.

The minister has apologized for absenteeism by stating that he was on an official visit to Brazil; however, members of the committee have rejected the apology, arguing that this singular incident was just one of many.

Speaking on VOC PM Drive, Hassan Lorgat, a sports analyst, viewed the behaviour of Minister McKenzie as deplorable, stating that his excuse for missing the meeting with the portfolio committee was not enough and arguing the minister was attempting to avoid accountability.

“I think that the ANC and EFF (members of Parliament) MPs were particularly incensed because he gave a lame excuse to say he was out of the country in Brazil. I think it’s his conscience; he doesn’t want to be beholden to other political voices,” argues Lorgat.

Lorgat added that keeping Minister Mckenzie accountable is crucial, especially given the utterances of the minister when it comes to matters like Israel, whom the minister has fervently defended regardless of the position of the Republic in the International Court of Justice.

“I think keeping him accountable for him being present is one, and when he is present, I fear that there will be an ego conflict where he will bluster away and get the point that he was present while filibustering. I really think we need to keep Minister Mckenzie accountable for his position,” stated Lorgat.

Photo: Wikimedia