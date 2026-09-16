Masemola charges withdrawn after prosecutorial review

Criminal charges against suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola have been withdrawn following a review of the controversial R228-million Medicare24 tender case.

Masemola had been charged with allegedly contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), alongside broader corruption proceedings linked to the tender. However, following a review of the evidence, National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi withdrew the charges.

Executive Secretary of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC), Lawson Naidoo, said the decision reflects the findings that emerged during the Madlanga Commission.

“I think it’s a simple case, and the evidence was laid before us at the Madlanga Commission that there was a nefarious motive in the charging of General Fannie Masemola,” Naidoo said.

He argued that the only allegation against Masemola related to the PFMA and not to corruption itself.

“The only alleged transgression by General Masemola was the transgression against the PFMA, but it later became clear that even that could not be sustained because the general had ensured that the tender was cancelled as soon as he became aware of it,” he said.

Naidoo said the commission’s proceedings prompted a fresh examination of the case, leading the National Director to appoint a team of experts to reassess the available evidence.

“The National Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed the case, brought in a team of experts to review the evidence, and has now taken the decision, which is within his power, to withdraw those charges,” he said.

The withdrawal of the charges closes the criminal case against Masemola, although the Medicare24 tender continues to be cited as a significant example of the importance of oversight and accountability in public procurement.

Listen to the full interview below:

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