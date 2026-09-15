Charges against police commissioner Fannie Masemola to be withdrawn

By Oyisa George

Charges against National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola over the Medicare24 SAPS health tender are set to be withdrawn following a review by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Andy Mothibi.

Masemola was charged by the Independent Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) with alleged violations of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with the tender. He was subsequently arrested.

Mothibi reviewed the evidence gathered during the IDAC investigation, as well as reports by the Case Assessment Panel and an independent Senior Counsel who formed part of the assessment process.

The NDPP found that there were no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution and instructed that the charges be withdrawn.

Mothibi said the decision was based on the available evidence and the NPA’s prosecution policy.

“Enrolling a case for prosecution where evidence is not sufficient to sustain a successful prosecution is not in the public interest,” Mothibi said.

He said proceeding with a prosecution where the evidence was insufficient, while failing to consider material information that could assist the accused, would not be in line with the NPA’s mandate.

The NDPP has also instructed that the Case Assessment Panel’s report be made available to the IDAC Judge to examine how the matter was assessed and whether there was any misconduct.

Masemola will appear in court for the formal withdrawal of the charges.

The NPA says the review of IDAC cases will continue under its IDAC Reset Programme.

Photo: X/ @SAPoliceService