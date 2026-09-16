GBVF Expert Calls for Men to Take a Stand Amid East Rand Women’s Deaths

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on police to leave no stone unturned in investigating the deaths of at least eight women whose bodies have been found across the East Rand in Gauteng.

Police have not confirmed whether the cases are linked, but investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding each death.

National Council on GBVF member Dr Zubeda Dangor says the responsibility for preventing gender-based violence cannot be placed on women alone.

“What we also need to be aware of is the fact that police are saying that women should be more careful. But where is the statement talking about asking men to stand up? Not only a woman’s responsibility.”

Dangor says gender-based violence is a societal issue and that men need to play a more active role in addressing it.

She adds that silence cannot be treated as neutrality when women are being killed, and is calling on men to take a stand against GBVF.

Listen to the full interview below:

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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