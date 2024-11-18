Manhunt launched after security guard stabbed at Athlone SASSA offices

Police have launched a manhunt following an incident at the SASSA offices in Athlone early Friday morning (15 November), where a 47-year-old security guard was found stabbed and wounded.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the guard was on duty when he responded to a noise on the premises. He was surprised by unknown suspects and stabbed during the encounter.

“Athlone police registered a criminal case following an incident where a security guard was found stabbed at a business premises on the corner of Birdwood and Old Klipfontein Road, Athlone this morning at 04:40,” said Van Wyk.

Police have confirmed that a case of attempted burglary at a business premises has been opened and is currently under investigation. No items were taken during the incident.

Speaking to VOC News, Shivani Wahab, SASSA’s Western Cape Director of Marketing and Communications confirmed that the guard is employed by a security company contracted to SASSA.

She said that attack disrupted operations at the offices on Friday.

“A scuffle ensued, and the security guard was stabbed. The site was subsequently declared a crime scene, and services could not be rendered as usual. Clients have been informed of limited operations on site, and appointments have been scheduled for clients who could not be assisted today (Friday),” Wahab said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 0860010111.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels