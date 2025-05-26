Man Arrested for Threatening President Ramaphosa to Appear in Court

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of intimidation following his arrest in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo reported that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday (23 May) and transported to Cape Town over the weekend.

The charges relate to a threatening voice note sent earlier this month to a Cape Town-based CEO, which allegedly included threats against the President of South Africa and other individuals.

Mbambo added that the man is also accused of sending multiple threatening messages to the complainant, her family, and the Executive Mayor of Cape Town.

“The matter was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) team, which conducted a swift investigation resulting in the suspect’s apprehension in Gauteng,” said Mbambo.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 26 May.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels