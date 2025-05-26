More VOCFM News

Man Arrested for Threatening President Ramaphosa to Appear in Court

A 28-year-old man is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges of intimidation following his arrest in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo reported that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday (23 May) and transported to Cape Town over the weekend.

The charges relate to a threatening voice note sent earlier this month to a Cape Town-based CEO, which allegedly included threats against the President of South Africa and other individuals.

Mbambo added that the man is also accused of sending multiple threatening messages to the complainant, her family, and the Executive Mayor of Cape Town.

“The matter was reported to the Cape Town-based Hawks’ Crimes Against the State (CATS) team, which conducted a swift investigation resulting in the suspect’s apprehension in Gauteng,” said Mbambo.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 26 May.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app