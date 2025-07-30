More VOCFM News

Makhaza police recovers hijacked vehicle

Three suspects, aged 30 and 34, are set to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court following their arrest for possessing a hijacked vehicle and an imitation firearm held at the Level 2 informal settlement in Makhaza on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

According to Captain F.C. Van Wyk, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Makhaza SAPS Hijacking Team responded to a report of a hijacked vehicle.

“When they arrived at the specified address, the officers spotted the white VW Polo that had been reported stolen. They began monitoring the vehicle, and after approximately ten minutes, three men approached, opened the doors and trunk, and started removing loose items from inside. The officers quickly intervened and detained the suspects.”

“During a search of the vehicle, the officers found an imitation firearm under the driver’s seat. A case docket for hijacking and attempted murder has been opened, as the vehicle’s owner was shot in the leg during the hijacking.”

