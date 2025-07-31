Makate Confident SCA Will Award Billions in ‘Please Call Me’ Case

“Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate stated that he remains confident the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) will order Vodacom to pay R9.4 billion in compensation for the product he conceptualised more than two decades ago. This comes after the Constitutional Court granted Vodacom leave to appeal a previous SCA ruling in Makate’s favour, but also criticised the SCA for ignoring key evidence and breaching the rule of law.

Makate, who rejected Vodacom’s R47 million offer, believes the apex court could have issued a final ruling, rather than referring the matter back to be heard by a different panel.

“The Constitutional Court could have finalised the matter,” said Makate. “We still had a hearing in the High Court, which they could have used instead of going back to the SCA.”

Despite the legal setback, Makate said he remains determined: “I’m still resilient, I’ll forever be.”

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, who delivered the judgment, said the SCA’s previous ruling was flawed and must be reconsidered.

Makate added: “We will go to the SCA. It must provide us with a judgment that will stand the test.”

The drawn-out legal battle continues as Makate pursues what he believes is fair compensation.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay